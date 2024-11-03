Who is Sunil Sharma, BJP's first-ever leader of opposition in Jammu and Kashmir?

Sunil Sharma, a former minister was elected on Sunday as the leader of the Jammu and Kashmir BJP legislature party and is ready to assume the role of leader of the opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. BJP leader Sunil Sharma(PTI)

The BJP achieved a record 29 seats in the assembly elections in the Union Territory. It first came to power in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015 by forming a government with the People's Democratic Party, which remained in place until June 2018.

With Sharma's election, the BJP, having emerged as the main opposition party, will have its leader of the opposition in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time.

Sharma, 47, was elected for a second term in the assembly, winning by a narrow margin from Padder Nagseni, a newly created constituency established after the 2022 delimitation process in the Union Territory.

The BJP leader was up against his closest rival Pooja Thakur of the National Conference, the sitting chairperson of the District Development Council (DDC) Kishtwar.

According to Election Commission of India, Sunil Sharma won thr Padder-Nagseni seat against Pooja Thakur by 1546 votes.

Sunil Sharma represented the Kishtwar constituency in the 2014 assembly elections. He served as the minister of state for science and technology, as well as transport, with independent charge.

He has completed his education up to the 12th grade and holds a clean record with no pending criminal cases. He is also credited to have played a key role in the party's growth in Jammu and Kashmir, especially after Article 370 was abrogated in August 2019.

Sharma maintains a close connection with the BJP's central leadership, which led him to take on the responsibility of campaigning for other party candidates in the assembly polls.

Several central leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah, held a rally in his support, where Shah appealed to voters, saying, “Make him an MLA, and we will make him a big man.”

As per his affidavit, Sharma's total net worth is ₹3.7 crore, comprising ₹68.7 lakh in movable assets and ₹3 crore in immovable assets, with liabilities amounting to ₹3.1 lakh.

Meanwhile, the party has announced its leader Narinder Singh will be the candidate for the post of deputy speaker in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.