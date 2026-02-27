'If BJP wins over 10 seats...': Kejriwal's dare to BJP after court relief in excise policy case

"PM Modi, Amit Shah should apologise to country. Court dubbed the case as totally fake, unfit for trial," he added.

"I challenge PM Modi to hold fresh polls in Delhi, if BJP wins over 10 seats, I will quit politics," Kejriwal said.

After being given a clean chit in the excise policy case, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal escalated his attack on the BJP leadership, daring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call fresh elections in Delhi and alleging a political conspiracy against him and his party.

"PM Modi, Amit Shah hatched conspiracy against us. We are 'kattar imandaar'," Kejriwal said.

"Historic verdict given by court today. I thank everyone who supported us," the former Delhi CM said at a press conference.

He also blamed the government for Delhi's pollution crisis.

“BJP has thrown Delhi into chaos with problems like pollution, polluted Yamuna, damaged roads,” he asserted.

What happened? A Delhi court on Friday discharged former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the excise policy case, rapping the CBI for failing to establish any “overarching conspiracy or criminal intent” behind the policy.

Special judge Jitendra Singh declined to take cognisance of the agency’s chargesheet, observing that the CBI’s case did not stand up to judicial scrutiny. The court noted that the probe agency appeared to have built its conspiracy narrative largely on conjecture rather than concrete evidence.