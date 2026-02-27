'Now that the court has given...': What Anna Hazare said on court relief to Kejriwal

“Our country runs on the strength of its judicial and security systems. Despite being such a large nation with diverse parties, castes, religions, and communities, it functions smoothly because of the judiciary. Without it, there would be chaos and unrest. Now that the court has given its verdict stating that Arvind Kejriwal is not at fault, it must be accepted," said Anna Hazare.

Social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday said the court’s decision to discharge former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case must be respected, asserting that the country functions smoothly because of the strength of its judiciary.

The court discharged Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the politically sensitive excise policy case, observing that the CBI had failed to establish any “overarching conspiracy or criminal intent” behind the policy.

Among those cleared in the case was Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha, who was also granted relief.

Kejriwal on clean chit Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal broke down in tears on Friday while speaking to the media after securing major relief in the Delhi excise policy case.

“I am not corrupt. The court has said that Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are kattar imaandaar (completely honest),” the AAP national convenor said.

We ‘are honest’: Manish Sisodia Reacting to the order, Sisodia said the ruling had reaffirmed the public’s faith in the Constitution.

"Despite all the attempts by the BJP and its agencies to prove us dishonest, today it has been established that Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are honest," the former Delhi education minister said in a post on X.

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party said the verdict vindicated the party’s long-held position that the case lacked merit. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the case was part of a broader conspiracy to malign the party’s leadership and pointed to the time several leaders had spent in jail.

Saurabh Bharadwaj said that although the BJP is in power in several states, it had chosen to target the "tiny Delhi government". "Honest people are defamed day and night through false cases," he alleged, adding that the CBI, ACB and police had acted on what he described as a false complaint.