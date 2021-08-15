If CPM can’t protest against BJP, then let workers join TMC: Bratya Basu in Tripura

Criticizing the Tripura CPM for not protesting against the BJP, Trinamool Congress on Saturday urged the political party that they should allow their workers to join the latter if they cannot take their protest to the streets.

“As per my experience, BJP is resorting to violence in both West Bengal and Tripura. People need shelter from the terror. When we came here, we were harassed and booked. But CPM is not seen protesting against the BJP. If you can’t come to the streets then let your activists join us,” West Bengal minister Bratya Basu told the media in Agartala.

Along with Basu, parliamentarians including Kakali Ghosh Dastidar, Arpita Ghosh, Dr. Santanu Sen and others were also present.

Basu claimed that many leaders from the Congress and BJP are in regular touch with them and expected that many more people from different parties would join them soon.

“We are focusing on strengthening our organization rather than choosing the face of our unit here. Our party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will take the final call,” said Basu.

A day earlier, 30 activists from different political parties including the Tripura Youth Congress working president joined the party headed by Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress started its journey in Tripura in 1999 with former chief minister Sudhir Majumder.

Reacting to Basu’s statement, CPM secretary Goutam Das said that the TMC should not forget that their six legislators, who later switched over to BJP few months before the last Assembly polls, had engineered the poll results in 2018.

“We are very much in the field and that’s why our party activists and leaders are facing the heat of violence triggered by BJP. The Trinamool Congress is making baseless comments to get support in the state,” said Das.

The Left Front earlier said that they were sufficient to uproot BJP from the state.

Abhishek Banerjee, during his visit to the state earlier this month, said that Tripura is their bird’s eye and they would form their government in the state in 2023 assembly polls.

TMC bagged 0.30 per cent vote share in the state assembly polls in 2018.