'If ED proceedings confidential…': Surjewala slams centre as Rahul quizzed

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Monday night lashed out at the central government as Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for over nine hours in the National Herald case. Not only he accused officials of leaking confidential details in the case, but he also hit out at the Delhi Police over the detention of "over a thousand Congress workers" at police stations across Delhi "without any crime".

"The conspiratorial fabric of the Modi government has been engaged in propaganda since morning. If the proceedings of the ED are confidential and also part of the judicial process, then how is every question being asked is being leaked to the media by the Modi government... to create pressure? Please give an answer and settle accountability," the Congress spokesperson tweeted in Hindi, targeting the government and the probe agency.

In another post, he tweeted a photo with other party colleagues and said: "Thousands of Congress workers are locked in different police stations of Delhi for more than 10 hours. No FIR, No crime, No offense... Modi government has become a pain point for the country. Please be informed. We won't give up, won't stop."

Surjewala's accusation of details being leaked pertain to the case, which was filed to probe the misappropriation of funds in take over Associated Journals Ltd through Young Indian Private Limited (YI) - promoted by the Gandhis. Associated Journals Ltd is the publisher of the National Herald newspaper, which was launched by India's first prime minister, Jawahar Lal Nehru.

The Congress has denied all wrongdoing and on Monday, launched nationwide 'Satyagrah' protest against the centre.

Several top Congress leaders were detained, including Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Chhatisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel. Former union minister P Chidambaram has said he suffered a hairline fracture amid high-handedness during protests.

The Delhi Police has denied claims of high-handedness and said that 26 MPs, 5 MLAs and over 450 workers were detained amid the party's “Satyagraha” protest march.

Rahul Gandhi's questioning will continue for the second day by the ED on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)

