'If Gujaratis removed from Maharashtra': Row over Guv speech, Sanjay Raut says, 'Insult to Marathis'

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday condemned Governor BS Koshyari's speech where he said if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, then Maharashtra will have no money left and Mumbai will no longer be called the financial capital of India. As the decades-long Marathi-Gujarati conflict gets stoked, Sanjay Raut urged Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde to at least condemn the statements made by the governor. He also shared the video and asked social media users to listen to how the governor 'hurt' the Marathi pride.

The Marathi man gets insulted as soon as a BJP-sponsored chief minister is in power, Sanjay Raut said. "CM Shinde, at least condemn the Governor. This is an insult to Marathi hard-working people," Sanjay Raut tweeted.

In the video shared by Raut, BS Koshyari said, “I keep telling people sometimes that If Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra -- especially from Mumbai and Thane, then you will have no money left."

The governor made the comments on Friday in Mumbai's Andheri where a chowk was named after the late Shantidevi Champalalji Kothari. Speaking at the event, the governor praised the Marwari Gujarati community and said wherever they go, they contribute to the development of the place by creating hospitals, schools etc.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant also tweeted the video and said the insult of the Marathi people by the governor of Maharashtra is terrible.

Giving a wake-up call to Marathis, Sanjay Raut said the governor implies that Maharashtra and Marathi people are beggars. "Chief Minister Shinde, are you listening? That your Maharashtra is different. If you have self-respect, then seek the resignation of the governor," Sanjay Raut tweeted.

Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi sought an immediate apology from the governor for his 'insult' to the hard work of the people of Maharashtra. "This is an insult to the hard work of the people of Maharashtra and Marathi Manoos who have toiled day in and day out to make the state the leading state of the country. The Governor should apologise immediately, failing which, we will demand to replace him," Chaturvedi wrote. “Are the CM and Deputy CM aka Maharashtra cabinet okay with this? Why are they silent? Oh wait, they have still not agreed upon their cabinet ministers," she added.

