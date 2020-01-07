‘If he has any shame, he should resign’: Asaduddin Owaisi on JNU VC

Updated: Jan 07, 2020

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday demanded the resignation Jagadesh Kumar, vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Delhi for his inability to prevent the brutal attack on the students Sunday night.

Owaisi told reporters here that the vice-chancellor had miserably failed to ensure safety to the students on the campus. “He is like a father for the students of his university. If a father cannot take care of the safety of his children, what is the point in continuing in his job? If he has any shame, he should resign and go,” he said.

The MIM chief wondered how masked men with iron rods could be allowed into a secured campus. “May be, the attackers were aliens from Mars and Venus, who arrived at the Delhi police office in a spaceship. They attacked the students and went back,” he ridiculed the Delhi police.

No one has yet been arrested for the violence on Sunday night at JNU that left almost three dozen students and teachers injured after a gang of masked men stormed the university.

On the statement made by the leader of a fringe group called Hindu Raksha Dal claiming responsibility of the attack, Owaisi asked: “Who is this joker?”

The MIM president said the attack on JNU students involved various offences including trespassing into the campus, carrying weapons, attempt to murder and damaging the university property.

“Ironically, the Delhi police have remained helpless and have not been able to arrest anybody till now. The police should register the cases immediately and bring the culprits to book,” he demanded.

The MP condemned the registration of a police case against JNU students’ union president Aishe Ghosh. “This is injustice. She was injured in the attack and instead of arresting the culprits, the police booked a case against her,” he regretted.