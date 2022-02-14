Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / If Hijab is obscene, then khaki shorts worn by Gadkari should also be banned: Cong MP
india news

If Hijab is obscene, then khaki shorts worn by Gadkari should also be banned: Cong MP

Reiterating Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's stand that girls can wear whatever they want, the Congress leader asserted everyone should have that kind of freedom.
Congress MP Ajoy Kumar (Left), Union minister Nitin Gadkari (Right).
Published on Feb 14, 2022 10:38 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi

The Karnataka Hijab row continues to trigger political storm. Congress MP Ajoy Kumar on Monday dragged in Union minister Nitin Gadkari over khaki shorts worn by him during an event organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, news agency ANI reported.

"If there is a problem with wearing hijabs, then khaki shorts (RSS uniform) worn by union minister Nitin Gadkari should also be banned as it is obscene," news agency quoted Kumar.

Reiterating Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's stand that girls can wear whatever they want, the Congress leader asserted everyone should have that kind of freedom.

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka has been embroiled in a controversy over the wearing of hijabs by students in schools and colleges. The protests began in the southern state in January this year when a group of students of a college in the Udupi district alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.

Asserting their right to exercise religious freedom, many students protested.

The matter has reached the Karnataka High Court which has restrained the students from wearing hijabs to educational institutions till the time the issue is pending with the court. 

The court has also urged the student community to maintain peace and tranquillity while hearing various pleas challenging a ban on hijab in the state.

Earlier in the day, the court adjourned the hearing to February 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress nitin gadkari hijab
TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP