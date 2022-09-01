AAP 4% up in Gujarat after Sisodia raid, claims Kejriwal; ‘If he’s arrested…'

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said AAP's support has grown in Gujarat after the CBI raided Manish Sisodia in the 'fake' liquor case. "There has been a 4% increase in vote share. If Sisodia gets arrested, then it will be 6%. And if Manish Sisodia is arrested twice, then probably we will be able to form the government there," Kejriwal said delivering his address at the assembly ahead of the trust vote which AAP won with 59 MLAs present at the house. Also Read | 'Who brings drugs in Gujarat on such huge scale?' Arvind Kejriwal on Punjab haul

CBI officials did not find anything from Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal said adding that nothing was found from his residence, his village, his bank locker. “The CBI officials also understood that there is no case. But they are under pressure. They told us that they will have to arrest Sisodia once. Sisodia told them that he will go to the CBI when they want to arrest him,” Kejriwal said.

“So it is certain that Manish Sisodia will be arrested. But the entire country is watching that we get certificates from PM Modi again and again. Because an arrest is part of politics. That will go on,” Kejriwal said. Kejriwal said there have been 169 cases against 49 of its MLAs, including 16 on Kejriwal.

"I am watching the debates on television. I am pained. What is happening? There are debates going on schools. They are now asking why I have made so many schools, why the schools have so many toilets, and why there are so many classrooms. Now tell me, what's our fault in this? You send your children abroad for education. But I will ensure high-quality education for the poor children of this country," Kejriwal added.

"They are now after Delhi schools. Learn something if we have done something good. I want to learn from every state. Recently, I had a conversation with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. I told him that I am ready to come to Assam. But he does not say anything. I will be going to Tamil Nadu," Kejriwal said.

Referring to his two IIT-educated children, Kejriwal said he wants to provide the education that he received, that his children received to everyone in the country.

"The reason for today's trust vote is to prove that BJP can't buy everything. They are buying MLAs in every state. They did it in Maharashtra and then they tried the same in Jharkhand. They were ready to buy our 40 MLAs in ₹800 crore and could not buy a single of our MLA," Kejriwal said.

