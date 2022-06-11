Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'If Prophet Muhammad was...': Taslima Nasreen amid row over controversial remark
india news

'If Prophet Muhammad was...': Taslima Nasreen amid row over controversial remark

As several states on Friday witnessed protests over controversial remarks on the Prophet, Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen said the Prophet would have been shocked to see the 'madness if the Muslim fanatics'.
Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen earlier said the Prophet is not above criticism. 
Published on Jun 11, 2022 08:07 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen waded into the ongoing controversy over remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma as she said if Prophet Muhammad was alive today, he would have been shocked to see the madness of the 'Muslim fanatics' around the world. The statement came as protests erupted in several states on Saturday forcing authorities to suspend internet services in some parts. "No one is above criticism, no human, no saint, no messiah, no prophet, no god. Critical scrutiny is necessary to make the world a better place," the Muslim author who prefers to call herself an atheist said. Day of protests: From Delhi to Ranchi, stir over Prophet remarks rocks India

 

RELATED STORIES

 

In wake of the protests following Friday prayers, all internet services were suspended in Ranchi in Jharkhand and in Howrah in West Bengal. In Uttar Pradesh, people pelted stones at police personnel in Prayagraj and Saharanpur while Delhi witnessed a massive congregation of protesters outside Jama Masjid. Internet services were snapped in Bhaderwah and Kishtwar towns and Srinagar city as a precautionary measure. Mobile Internet was also suspended in parts of Kashmir.

The Union home ministry asked the police heads of all states and the Union territories to be prepared and alert after sporadic incidents of violence were reported.

As the row started from a television debate where then BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma took part and made a controversial remark about the Prophet, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Friday appealed to Muslim scholars to not participate in the debates of television channels whose 'purpose is only to ridicule Islam and make fun of Muslims'.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
nupur sharma taslima nasreen
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP