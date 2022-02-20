‘If Shiv Sena, others form third front…': Ramdas Athawale on KCR's anti-BJP meet in Mumbai

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has brushed aside any discussion of an impact on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), if a third front is formed ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said even if Shiv Sena and other parties form the alliance, it will “not affect the NDA”, according to PTI.

“In 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will again come to power. In the five states where elections are currently underway, we will win,” he was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Athawale's statements come after Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) met his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai earlier in the day as part of his campaign to strengthen an opposition against the BJP-led Centre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Later, he also met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar.

KCR, who has been in the news since the start of this month for his blistering attack on the BJP and the Congress party, said India needs a new movement. He was absent in every event that pertained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hyderabad visit earlier this month, thereby drawing sharp criticism from saffron party leaders.

During his meeting with Thackeray and Pawar, KCR stressed on helping India function on a new agenda and path. He also called Thackeray his “brother” and expressed enthusiasm to work together with Maharashtra, while received “blessings” from Pawar.

At a joint press conference with KCR, Thackeray said that the duo will meet many political leaders henceforth, while emphasising that the decision on the prime ministerial face for the third front can be made “later”.

KCR has already received the support of DMK chief and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, and is going to meet Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee as well.