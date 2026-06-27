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‘If Swami Prasad Maurya has guts…’: Priest slams ex-UP minister over remarks on Ram Mandir donation ‘theft’ case

The controversy broke out after SP leader Tej Narayan 'Pawan' Pandey alleged that donations worth between ₹5 crore and ₹7.5 crore had been siphoned off.

Updated on: Jun 27, 2026 10:46 am IST
By HT News Desk
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Hanuman Garhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das on Friday hit out at former Uttar Pradesh minister Swami Prasad Maurya over his controversial remarks on the Ram Temple donation ‘theft’ case in Ayodhya, saying action should be taken against him.

Swami Prasad Maurya questioned how Lord Ram could protect others if he could not protect his own temple.(HT File Photo)

His remarks came as eight people associated with the temple management were arrested, while nearly 80 lakh has been recovered from their houses during the investigation in the case.

Meanwhile, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai and senior trust member Anil Mishra resigned on Friday, according to people familiar with the developments.

What did Swami Prasad Maurya say?

Speaking on the alleged donation theft, Maurya questioned how Lord Ram could protect others if he could not protect his own temple.

"The robbers looted crores of rupees. There was theft in the temple and the shrine. They also stole silver and gold. But if Lord Ram could not punish those thieves, how can he protect you? If he cannot protect his own temple, how can he protect you?" he was quoted as saying by Hindustan in a report.

The controversy broke out on June 7 after Samajwadi Party leader Tej Narayan 'Pawan' Pandey alleged that donations worth between 5 crore and 7.5 crore had been siphoned off from the temple's offerings. On June 13, the Uttar Pradesh government set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) following a request from the temple trust.

With inputs from agencies

 
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