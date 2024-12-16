Menu Explore
‘If you don’t know how to fight polls…': BJP to Rahul Gandhi after Omar Abdullah's jibe at INDIA ally Cong

ByHT News Desk
Dec 16, 2024 05:32 PM IST

Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said that the Congress has to “justify” its leadership role in the alliance instead of “taking it for granted”.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi should stop blaming electronic voting machines (EVMs) if the Congress cannot figure out its election strategy.

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI)
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the House during the Winter Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Saturday.(ANI)

“Leadership is not earned and not demanded. You have to have the qualities of a leader. You cannot impose yourself,” said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

The BJP leader alleged that the opposition INDIA bloc was a “scam” as the alliance partners fight polls “separately” and try to project different leaders as the face of the alliance.

Patra's comments come after Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah told PTI that the Congress has to “justify” its leadership role in the alliance instead of “taking it for granted”.

The BJP leader alleged that the National Conference leader's suggestion is his “blunt message” to Rahul Gandhi due to his “conduct” in the Lok Sabha.

TMC, Fadnavis on EVMs

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee on Monday suggested that people who question the credibility of EVMs should prove their allegations through a “demo” to the Election Commission.

“If work is done properly at the time of EVM randomisation and the people who work on the booth check during mock polls and counting, then I don't think there is any substance in this allegation. If still someone feels that EVMs can be hacked, then they should meet the Election Commission and show how EVMs can be hacked. Nothing can be done by just making random statements,” Banerjee said.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis suggested that the Congress “introspect” itself over election defeats rather than questioning the credibility of EVMs.

“If there was any problem with EVMs, Omar Abdullah would not have become the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and they know that there is no problem with EVMs. When they (Congress) form governments in Karnataka, Jharkhand, there is no problem with EVMs, but when they lose Maharashtra, they blame EVMs,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

India News
