'If you skip vaccine now': Punjab minister's warning amid rising Covid-19 cases
Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab, health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Sunday warned healthcare and frontline workers that if they skip their vaccines now, then they will have to bear the cost of their treatment later, in case they contract Covid-19. They will not be allowed to avail quarantine or isolation leave, the minister said, as reported by news agency ANI.
Punjab has so far administered 1,36,288 vaccine doses, which include 1,22,429 first doses and 13,859 second doses.
Punjab on Saturday reported 358 fresh cases, taking the total tally to 1,78,111.
The Union health ministry on Sunday said Punjab is rapidly assuming critical dimension in respect of the spread of Covid-19 infection. In the state, in the last four weeks, the weekly positivity rate has increased from 1.4 per cent to 1.6 per cent, while the weekly cases in the last four weeks have seen a rise from 1,300 to 1682. In one district of SBS Nagar alone, the weekly positivity rate has become 4.9 per cent from 3.5 per cent and the weekly cases have more than doubled from 165 to 364.
