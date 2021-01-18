'If you were a man...': Congress MLA caught threatening officer on cam

A Congress MLA in Madhya Pradesh was caught threatening a woman officer in Ratlam district on Sunday. The incident comes days after a former state Congress minister made regressive comments against women.

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Congress MLA Harsh Vijay Gehlot can be seen aggressively threatening sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Kamini Thakur.

“You are a woman. Had you been a man I would have held you by the collar and then handed the memorandum to you,” Gehlot can be heard saying in the video.

Gehlot, with a large number of Congress workers, held a tractor rally on Sunday against the Centre’s three farm laws. They reached SDM’s office to hand over a memorandum. The SDM is reported to be late in coming out to receive the memorandum.

Agitated over this, Gehlot threatened the officer and said, “We are waiting here for a long time. I am a public representative of my constituency. I won the election because people voted for me but you don’t treat us seriously.”

Kamini Thakur has refused to comment on the incident. However, the BJP attacked Congress leaders for insulting women.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “A few days ago, Congress senior leader Sajjan Singh Verma insulted women and now Harsh Vijay Gehlot threatened a woman officer. This shows Congress leaders don't have any respect towards women. A case should be registered against Gehlot for threatening the officer.”