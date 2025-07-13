IIM Calcutta rape case: Call for fair probe rises as victim's father, accused's mother deny charges | Top points
According to the complaint, the woman was allegedly raped by the accused when she visited the institute’s hostel to meet him and attend a counselling session.
A woman alleged that a student of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) drugged and raped her, leading to the arrest of the accused on Saturday.
According to the complaint, the woman was allegedly raped by the accused, Mahaveer Toppannvar alias Parmanand Jain, when she visited the institute’s hostel to meet him and attend a counselling session.
But later in the day, the case took a dramatic turn when the woman's father denied the rape allegations, even going so far as saying that she ‘lost her senses.
The accused’s mother also reacted to the allegations and defended her son. Here's a look at the top developments so far:
- A complaint by a woman led to the arrest of a second-year student of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Kolkata for allegedly drugging and raping the complainant inside the Joka campus, police said on Saturday. The woman is not a student of the institute and claimed that she had come inside the hostel to meet the accused and attend a counselling session.
- The accused, identified as Mahaveer Toppannvar alias Parmanand Jain, has been sent to police custody till July 19.
- According to the complaint, the woman got drowsy after having 'pizza and water’ offered by the accused. Preliminary investigations suggest that she had come from outside and had not registered her name in the visitor’s book, either at the main gate or at the boys’ hostel, the officer said, as reported by Hindustan Times.
“She claimed that she had pizza and water, after which she became drowsy. Police are investigating,” the officer added.
- IIM Calcutta on Saturday said in its statement that the institute has zero tolerance for such incidents and remains steadfast in upholding a safe and respectful campus environment. The institute said that the matter is being treated with utmost seriousness and the authorities are fully cooperating with the law enforcement agencies.
- The complaint’s father denied that his daughter was raped and said that she fell off an autorickshaw. The father of the woman told the media that he received a call at 9:34 PM on Friday informing him that his daughter had fallen off an auto and “lost her senses”. He was told she was admitted to the neurology department of SSKM hospital and that the police had rescued her and taken her there, according to an NDTV report.
- The accused’s mother defended her son, claiming that he is innocent and can never do such a “dirty thing”.
- West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has said that the IIM-C rape case should not be ‘politicised’ and the police should be allowed to do their job of investigation.
- Union minister and West Bengal BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar called for a fair probe into the alleged incident. He said that he will take up the matter with the IIM-C director.