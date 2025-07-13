IIM Calcutta rape case: Call for fair probe rises as victim's father, accused's mother deny charges | Top points

A woman alleged that a student of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) drugged and raped her, leading to the arrest of the accused on Saturday. A student of the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM), accused in the alleged rape of woman inside a hostel, produced at a city court(PTI)

According to the complaint, the woman was allegedly raped by the accused, Mahaveer Toppannvar alias Parmanand Jain, when she visited the institute’s hostel to meet him and attend a counselling session.

But later in the day, the case took a dramatic turn when the woman's father denied the rape allegations, even going so far as saying that she ‘lost her senses.

The accused’s mother also reacted to the allegations and defended her son. Here's a look at the top developments so far:

The IIM-C rape case: The complaint, denial and politics | Top points

A complaint by a woman led to the arrest of a second-year student of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Kolkata for allegedly drugging and raping the complainant inside the Joka campus, police said on Saturday. The woman is not a student of the institute and claimed that she had come inside the hostel to meet the accused and attend a counselling session.

The accused, identified as Mahaveer Toppannvar alias Parmanand Jain, has been sent to police custody till July 19.

According to the complaint, the woman got drowsy after having 'pizza and water’ offered by the accused. Preliminary investigations suggest that she had come from outside and had not registered her name in the visitor’s book, either at the main gate or at the boys’ hostel, the officer said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

“She claimed that she had pizza and water, after which she became drowsy. Police are investigating,” the officer added.