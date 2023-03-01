IIS officer Rajesh Malhotra is new principal director general of PIB

Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra on Wednesday took charge as the principal director general of the government’s media wing the Press Information Bureau (PIB), officials said.

Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra (Twitter/@IISExpress)

Malhotra, a 1989 batch officer, succeeds Satyendra Prakash, who superannuated on Tuesday.

Before this, he worked with the union finance ministry since January 2018. “During the critical Covid 19 pandemic, he effectively steered the media and communication policy in the ministry of finance in sync with the various Aatmanirbhar Bharat Packages announced by the government of India over time to give relief to people and maintain economic balance,” the ministry of information and broadcasting said in a statement.

He has over 32 years of experience in the field and has served stints with several union ministries, including finance, company affairs, agriculture, power, coal, mines, communications & IT, textiles, labour and new & renewable energy. From 1996 to 2017, Malhotra worked with the Election Commission of India where he handled media and communication.

Malhotra holds a post-graduate diploma in business management from IMT [Institute of Management Technology], Ghaziabad, and a post-graduate diploma in media laws from NALSAR, Hyderabad.

Malhotra, as a government spokesperson, has the experience of successfully establishing ‘two-way’ communication channels between the government and the media, according to a press statement by the I&B ministry on Wednesday.

“He has been successfully managing crises during his varied assignments in different ministries in his distinguished career, and has ensured that only the correct perspective/ information is disseminated to the media,” the press statement added.

Malhotra also has wide experience in coordinating media coverage for international conferences/events as he has been an integral part of various ministerial delegations from India during his career.