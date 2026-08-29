IIT Delhi director flags 'unsavoury, threatening' slogans amid protest over student's death

IIT Delhi Director Rangan Banerjee has warned of disciplinary action against students "disrupting the peaceful functioning of the campus" by raising "threatening slogans" amid the ongoing protest over the alleged suicide of a 31-year-old MSc student.

Students stage protest at IIT Delhi following the death of an MSc Physics student. (X/Ashutosh Ranka)

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Banerjee noted that the protest "escalated significantly" on Thursday night, with demonstrations reaching campus residential areas.

In an email to students on Friday, Banerjee wrote that a group of protesters demonstrated outside faculty housing between 10.30 PM and 12.30 AM and used "unsavoury, humiliating and threatening language in their slogans."

Deep Dive What actions is IIT Delhi planning to take against students who disrupt campus functions? IIT Delhi plans to take disciplinary actions against students who disrupt the peaceful functioning of the campus, including residential areas, classes, and academic activities, as warned by Director Rangan Banerjee. What are the main demands of students protesting at IIT Delhi following the recent suicide? Students are demanding the resignation of the Dean of Students’ Welfare, an independent inquiry into institutional lapses, ₹1 crore compensation for the deceased student's family, and assurance that no disciplinary action will be taken against protest participants. Why have protests escalated at IIT Delhi in response to student suicides? Protests have escalated due to ongoing concerns about mental health support, accountability for institutional failures, and the demand for systemic changes following multiple student suicides, including the recent death of a 31-year-old MSc student.

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"Such behaviour compromises the safety, privacy, and peace of faculty members and their families, including young children and elderly dependents," he said.

The director stated the institute would act against those disrupting the functioning of the campus. "The Institute will take disciplinary actions against individuals disrupting the peaceful functioning of the campus including residential areas, classes, academic and other activities," Banerjee wrote.

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The communication came as student demonstrations entered their sixth consecutive day following Kumar's death. Students have been demanding an independent inquiry, action against institute officials and compensation for his family.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, on Thursday reconstituted the external probe panel set up to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of a student, with retired Delhi High Court judge Mukta Gupta as its head.

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The development came a day after former Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, who was appointed as chair of the probe panel, recused himself from the committee citing "personal reasons," even as student protests continued on campus.

The student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a building on the institute's campus on August 22.