IIT-Delhi forms new panel to probe student’s suicide after previous committee head recuses

"A new panel has been constituted. Justice Mukta Gupta is the chairperson. The other members include Pratap Sharan, Head of Department of Psychiatry, AIIMS, New Delhi. Besides, two student representatives and the IIT-Delhi registrar will also be part of the external probe panel," a senior official said.

The development comes a day after former Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, who was appointed as chair of the probe panel, recused himself from the committee citing "personal reasons", even as student protests continued on campus.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi has reconstituted the external probe panel set up to examine the circumstances surrounding the death of a student, with retired Delhi High Court judge Mukta Gupta as its head, officials said on Thursday.

What measures has IIT Delhi taken to support student well-being following the tragedy?

What measures has IIT Delhi taken to support student well-being following the tragedy?

What led to the reconstitution of the probe panel at IIT Delhi?

What led to the reconstitution of the probe panel at IIT Delhi?

Who is leading the new probe panel at IIT Delhi investigating the student's suicide?

Who is leading the new probe panel at IIT Delhi investigating the student's suicide?

IIT-Delhi had on Tuesday set up a five-member committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of the 31-year-old MSc Physics student. The student allegedly died by suicide after jumping from a building on the institute's campus on August 22.

The development came after outraged students held protests on campus, prompting the administration to order the suspension of classes on Monday.

Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against unidentified persons, officials said.

According to preliminary inquiry, on August 22, the student entered the IIT-Delhi campus through the main gate around 8 am and subsequently went to the Lecture Hall Complex, where he took a lift to the sixth floor. He allegedly jumped from the front side of the building.

The student was rushed to the institute's campus hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received around 8.30 am at Kishangarh police station, following which a police team reached the campus. A crime team and a forensic science laboratory unit were also called to collect evidence.

A mobile phone found in the deceased's pocket was seized and is being examined. As part of the investigation, police are also obtaining the student's counselling records and other relevant information from the institute.

The institute issued a statement on Thursday saying that it views students' well-being as a fundamental prerequisite for fostering an ecosystem where every student feels heard and supported.

"Since the new curriculum was implemented in 2025, first-semester credit loads have been lightened, life skills courses added, and first-year departmental classes have been capped at 30–60 students with an aim to minimise student stress. Weekend exams are minimised, and credit distribution remains flexible. Additionally, effective from the academic year 2024–25, the minimum CGPA criteria for the B.Tech. degree were removed," it said.

Mentorship and faculty interaction, comprehensive mental healthcare infrastructure, targeted support, multi-channel grievance redressal; diversity, inclusion and bias sensitisation, are among other measures listed by the institute.