IIT Guwahati professor found dead on premises, suicide suspected

IIT Guwahati professor found dead on premises, suicide suspected

india news
Published on Dec 11, 2022 12:10 AM IST

A 47-year-old assistant professor at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati was found dead in his quarters in the campus on Friday, police said on Saturday, adding that it suspects it to be a case of suicide.

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar

Police said they received a call from IIT Guwahati about a foul smell from the professor’s quarters and had to break open the door. “His body had already started decomposing,” they said.

It could be death by suicide, said Hitesh Chandra Ray, superintendent of police, Kamrup district. “The circumstantial evidence suggests it was a suicide, but it has to be established through proper medical examination. The body has been sent for post-mortem,” Ray said.

The professor was originally from Delhi.

In a statement, the institute said it will “cooperate with the police investigation and will also commission an internal investigation on this matter.”

