IIT Madras Covid cluster: Cases up to 182 after 11 new infections reported

The IIT Madras authorities have asked people to get themselves tested in case they observe any Covid-19 symptom and also follow safety protocols such as wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing, among others.
Till Wednesday, April 26, 2022, the overall Covid-19 tally of IIT Madras was 111. The number has shot up to 182 in 48 hours. (Archives)
Updated on Apr 29, 2022 03:43 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan, New Delhi

Total Covid-19 cases in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, rose to 182 Friday after 11 more infections were reported, news agency ANI said citing Tamil Nadu health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan. At a press briefing on Thursday Dr Radhakrishnan stressed that there was no reason to panic and that the institute had not yet been ordered to close down.

He said state and campus authorities were working together in trying to ensure the Covid-19 cluster at the institute does not spread.

IIT (Madras) has asked people to get tested in case they display symptoms and also warned them to adhere to protocols like wearing of masks and maintaining social distance.

Earlier this week, the health secretary met students and faculty members. He was accompanied by Chennai's Zonal Medical Officer. In a video shared by the Tamil Nadu health department, Dr Radhakrishnan could be seen telling students not to worry.

"IIT-M has taken all measures for your safety. There is also a reserve hospital in 3km radius from here (Kind Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research)," he said.

He said there were no hospitalisations at the time as all those who had tested positive had mild symptoms. "But at the same time, you should not be overconfident," he told students.

As of Wednesday there were 111 Covid cases; that number has spiked to 182 in 48 hours.

