IIT-Guwahati student from Telangana falls ill after Dec 31 party, dies: Police

SILCHAR: A fourth-year engineering student at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) died on Monday morning, hours after she checked into the hotel with her friends. The DCP said the student’s family in Telangana was informed about the tragedy and they immediately came to Guwahati. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the student and her three friends, all women, from IIT-G came to Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar to party on December 31. At. At some point, the woman felt unwell and the group checked into a hotel.

A police officer said her friends took her to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) after she complained of severe breathing problems in the early hours of Monday. She was declared brought dead by doctors.

Police said she had complained of breathing difficulties during the party also.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Central Police District, Amitabh Basumatary said the body has been sent for an autopsy. “We received information about the death from GMCH and a team reached there. The doctors said that she died before reaching the hospital. Once we get the postmortem report, we can be sure about the cause of death,” the DCP said.

The DCP said the student’s family in Telangana was informed about the tragedy and they immediately came to Guwahati.

“They refused to lodge any complaint. Hence we have taken a suo moto case and we are investigating the matter further,” Basumatary said.

On Tuesday, IIT-G also released a statement expressing condolences to the family of the student.

“It is with deep regret that IIT Guwahati shares the unfortunate news of the death of a student outside the campus on 31st December 2023. The police are actively investigating the circumstances,” the statement said.