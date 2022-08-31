Home / India News / IIT-Hyderabad student found hanging inside campus

IIT-Hyderabad student found hanging inside campus

india news
Published on Aug 31, 2022 06:47 PM IST

In a suspected case of suicide, a student was found dead inside the IIT-Hyderabad campus premises on Wednesday.

The reasons for the student's extreme step are not known yet. (Representative use)
The reasons for the student's extreme step are not known yet. (Representative use)
PTI |

An IIT-Hyderabad student was found dead in a suspected case of suicide at the campus here, police said on Wednesday.

Police received information from the institute at 11.30 am on Wednesday and the incident might have happened on Tuesday night, they said.

The second year MTech student allegedly ended his life by hanging in his room where only he was staying and no suicide note was found, police said.

The reasons for his extreme step were not known immediately, they added.

The student is a native of Andhra Pradesh and a case would be registered after the arrival of his parents, police further said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hyderabad
hyderabad

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out