Ilaiyaraaja, PT Usha and Vijayendra Prasad nominated to Rajya Sabha

Philanthropist Veerendra Heggade was also named as a new member of the Upper House of Parliament.
File photo of athlete PT Usha.
Updated on Jul 06, 2022 08:38 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Film composer Ilaiyaraaja, legendary athlete PT Usha and film maker V Vijayendra Prasad were nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Philanthropist Veerendra Heggade was also named as a new member of the Upper House of Parliament.

Soon after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued congratulatory tweets for the eminent citizens, calling them an inspiration for every Indian.

“The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

For Ilaiyaraaja, the PM said his creative genius has enthralled people across generations. “His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha,” Modi wrote.

Shri Veerendra Heggade Ji is at the forefront of outstanding community service. I have had the opportunity to pray at the Dharmasthala Temple and also witness the great work he is doing in health, education and culture. He will certainly enrich Parliamentary proceedings.

