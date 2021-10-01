"I'll do a Bhajpa here...': Abhishek Singhvi urges J&K Lakes Development Authority to change its name. Here's why

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi has requested the Jammu and Kashmir administration to “change or slightly amend” the name of the Union Territory’s Lakes and Waterways Development Authority. Taking to Twitter, Singhvi urged authorities to do a “Bhajpa” and undertake the name change, referring to the practice of changing names of cities and towns by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state governments.

“Although not a big fan of name change, I’ll do a Bhajpa here and request the J&K authorities to change/slightly amend the name of the Lakes and Waterways Development Authority,” Singhvi tweeted on Thursday.

The trigger for Singhvi’s “request” was a tweet shared by news agency ANI earlier that day regarding cleanliness drive at Srinagar’s iconic Dal Lake. The reason for the Rajya Sabha MP's ”appeal"? The body’s acronym, i.e, the first letter of each word, from Lakes to Authority, when read together, sounds exactly like a common Hindi curse word.

“The cleanliness drive of the Dal Lake is in full swing. It was paused last year due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Lakes and Waterways Development Authority has taken the initiative to clean the lake,” the ANI tweet read.

“We’ve deployed 15-16 more machines. Along with high tech machinery, authorities have also resorted to manual cleaning process,” it further quoted Dr Bashir Ahmad Bhat, the vice chairman of the Authority, as saying.

Within minutes of being posted, the tweet predictably led to a meme fest on social media. The J&K Lake and Waterways Development Authority trended throughout Thursday, and into early morning hours of Friday.

Interestingly, there is no mention of the acronym on the agency’s official website.