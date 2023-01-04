Illegal hotel of suspended BJP leader razed in Madhya Pradesh | VIDEO

The Madhya Pradesh district administration on Tuesday razed the illegal hotel of the murder accused and suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mishri Chand Gupta in Sagar city. The BJP leader has been accused of killing Jagdish Yadav by running his SUV over him on December 22.

Reportedly, a special team from Indore blasted 60 dynamites to demolish the hotel - Jairam Palace. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, the hotel can be seen turning into rubble and dense smoke formed within seconds.

According to Sagar District Collector Deepak Arya, the traffic was stopped by placing barricades around the intersection during the time of demolition in view of safety. “People living in the buildings around the hotel were also alerted. There has been no loss of any kind. Only the building was demolished,” he added, as quoted by ANI.

BJP leader Mishri Chand Gupta and his family members have been accused of killing Jagdish Yadav -who worked at a dairy farm located at Makronia intersection - by an SUV on December 22. The police registered a case of murder against eight people in the case - out of which five people have been arrested. However, the BJP leader is still absconding.

Notably, Jagdish Yadav was the nephew of independent Councilor Kiran Yadav - who had defeated Mishri Chand Gupta's wife Meena by 83 votes in the civic body polls.

As per some reports, Yadav was murdered allegedly due to enmity.