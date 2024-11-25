‘Illogical, anti-democratic’: Muslim Personal Law Board reacts to Waqf Bill

Ahead of the Parliament winter session beginning on November 25, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, describing it as “undemocratic” and “unconstitutional.” Muslims participate in a rally to protest Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 at Esplanade in Kolkata on November 19. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

At its two-day conference, which started on Sunday in Bengaluru, the AIMPLB discussed several issues, including the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill and the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“In the conference, we addressed various issues facing our community. We discussed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, explaining our opposition to it and outlining our next steps. We also talked about the Uniform Civil Code, which has already been enacted in Uttarakhand. We have decided to challenge this act in the High Court,” AIMPLB spokesperson Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas told ANI.

He also expressed concern over the growing hate speeches in the country, mentioning troubling statements made by several leaders about Prophet Mohammad, and pointing out that such remarks are unacceptable to Muslims worldwide.

“Every day, a new dispute arises at the (name) Mosque, followed by court orders for a survey. If the Worship Places Act exists, it must be enforced. Hate speeches are also on the rise in the country, with several leaders making disturbing statements about Prophet Muhammad, which are unacceptable to Muslims worldwide,” added Ilyas.

In response to a query about the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which is expected to be discussed during the winter session of Parliament starting November 25, he said, “We will use all legal and constitutional provisions available against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Today, they are targeting Waqf and the UCC; tomorrow, they could target the Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee or the Hindu Endowment Act. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is anti-democratic, anti-constitutional, and illogical.”

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 seeks to bring sweeping reforms, introducing digitisation, stricter audits, transparency and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties. The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) is holding a series of meetings to gather input from government officials, legal experts, Waqf Board members and community representatives from different states and Union Territories, aiming for the most comprehensive reform possible.

