‘I’m fine’ text, body chopped in 9 parts, family missing: Karnataka man found dead in Sharjah car

A Karnataka man from Udupi who had been working in Sharjah for 14 years was allegedly murdered in July, with his body found inside a car, cut into nine pieces and packed into two bags.

Details of the alleged killing emerged nearly two months after his family raised an alarm over his disappearance (X/@rahuljaitley)

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Details of the alleged killing emerged nearly two months after his family raised an alarm over his disappearance. His wife and teenage son also remain untraceable.

Alwin Prakash Kunder was working at Sharjah Airport and living in the UAE with his wife, Tina Kunder, and their son, a Class 10 student. Tina, who is also from Udupi, worked as a school teacher, according to India Today.

Also Read: Karnataka horror: Man chased, hacked to death in broad daylight; murder caught on video

How did the family learn he was missing?

Prakash’s brother Anil Prashanth Kunder said he tried contacting him around July 20. Prakash did not answer but sent a text saying he was fine.

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{{^usCountry}} The message appeared unusual to the family as Prakash normally communicated through voice messages. When Anil tried calling again about a week later and received no response, he contacted Prakash’s classmate Manohar in Sharjah and asked him to check on him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The message appeared unusual to the family as Prakash normally communicated through voice messages. When Anil tried calling again about a week later and received no response, he contacted Prakash’s classmate Manohar in Sharjah and asked him to check on him. {{/usCountry}}

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Manohar went to the flat provided to Prakash by his company, where the watchman said Prakash had gone to India. The company’s HR department also initially told the family that he had travelled to India.

Anil, however, told the company that Prakash had not returned to India and asked them to verify his whereabouts. A subsequent passport check reportedly indicated that he was still in Sharjah.

Body found inside car

During the search, Prakash’s body was found inside a car parked along the route towards Oman in Sharjah.

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According to his brother, the body had been dismembered into nine pieces and placed in two bags. The remains were later identified as those of Prakash.

The circumstances surrounding the killing remain under investigation. Sharjah authorities have not publicly clarified the identity of the suspects or established a motive.

Anil told NDTV, “To stab someone in the chest and chop a body into nine pieces requires experienced culprits.”

He also said he had seen CCTV footage showing two men and a woman leaving the building.

Where are Prakash’s wife and son?

Prakash’s wife Tina and their teenage son remain untraceable. Reports have suggested that they may have left Sharjah and possibly travelled to India, but their current whereabouts and any connection to the murder have not been independently established.

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Anil told NDTV that if Prakash’s wife travelled to India, she would likely know what happened to her husband, adding that their son might also be aware of what happened.

Prakash’s family has said it was unaware of any dispute between the couple. There is no confirmed information establishing Tina’s role in Prakash’s death.

Following the discovery of Prakash’s body, his brother met the Udupi Superintendent of Police and submitted a representation seeking assistance in the case.

The family is awaiting completion of legal procedures in the UAE before Prakash’s mortal remains can be brought back to India.