Karnataka horror: Man chased, hacked to death in broad daylight; murder caught on video

A 33-year-old man was chased and allegedly hacked to death in broad daylight in Karnataka's Hubballi on Friday, with police suspecting that past enmity may have led to the killing. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing a man lying on a road as two persons attack him with sharp weapons. (X/PTI, X/ Shobha Karadlaje)

The deceased was identified as Dadapeer Udayakar, a native of Nekar Nagar in Hubballi. He had been living with his wife and children in Bogenagarakoppa in Kalghatgi taluk and had been engaged in agriculture there for the past eight years, news agency PTI quoted the police as saying.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing a man lying on a road as two persons attack him with sharp weapons. According to The New Indian Express, eyewitnesses said Dadapeer was chased by the assailants for several hundred metres before he fell after colliding with a two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction.

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What police said Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashikumar said the murder was reported around 1 pm in the Siddeshwar Park area of Vidyanagar.

“Two persons allegedly attacked a man with sharp weapons,” Shashikumar said, adding, “We have tried to zero in on the accused who have committed this offence. Very quickly, we are registering a case and taking up action against the accused.”