Woman, two minor daughters found dead in Karnataka; suicide-murder suspected

A woman and her two minor daughters were found dead at their residence in this district on Thursday, with police suspecting a suicide-murder, officials said. The police broke open the door of the house where they found Rabia and the two girls unconscious, with froth in their mouths. (Representative Image (File Photo/PTI))

The deceased were identified as Rabia and her daughters, aged five and 10, they said.

The incident occurred within Sira police station limits. Police suspect that Rabia may have poisoned her daughters before taking her own life, but the exact cause and manner of the deaths are yet to be ascertained.

According to police, the incident came to light on Thursday morning, following which a police team reached the residence. After breaking open the door, they found Rabia and the two girls unconscious, with froth in their mouths, police said.

Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok K V said family members, scene-of-crime officers, a dog squad and a fingerprint team were called to the spot.

"Prima facie, it is not yet clear how the deaths occurred. We received a complaint from the mother of the deceased stating that Rabia had recently married a person named Srikanth and used to complain that he was harassing her," he said.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Srikanth under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and invoked Section 103(1) (punishment for murder) in connection with the deaths of the two children, he said.

Police are investigating whether Rabia killed her daughters before taking her own life and are examining the circumstances surrounding the deaths, he added.

"No death note has been found so far. We have to ascertain the exact cause of death. Srikanth is a native of Tumakuru and has a rowdy sheet against him, with a background of land-grabbing cases. We are investigating the matter from that angle as well," he said.

The exact cause and manner of the deaths will be established after the postmortem examinations and further investigation, police said.

Disclaimer: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

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