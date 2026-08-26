Bodies of 1 woman, 5 children found in Karnataka lake, probe underway: Police

Six bodies including of a woman and five children were found in Karnataka’s Bhutanal Lake on the outskirts Vijayapura two on Wednesday morning, police said. “It has been confirmed that a woman and her five children are among the deceased. The exact cause is not yet clear,” police said. (PTI/representational)

Deputy superintendent of police, Nagaraj, said, “Mallikarjun, a 40-year-old man, from Toravi’s Shanti Nagar, had a minor argument with his wife on the night of August 23 over a family matter.”

Mallikarjun said that on that day he slept outside the house, while his wife and the children slept inside. On Monday, around 5am, he found that his wife and four children were missing from the house, police said.

He later went to Vijayapura to check on his 12-year-old son, who studied at a residential school for children with hearing and speech disabilities. School staff reportedly informed him that his wife had taken the boy with her, police said.

“Mallikarjun said he searched for his wife and children in Toravi and Vijayapura but could not locate them. He subsequently approached the police and requested that his wife and all five children be traced,” Nagaraj said.

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“On August 24, Mallikarjun came to the Rural Police Station and lodged a complaint saying that his wife had taken their children and left the house,” Nagaraj said.

“According to preliminary information, after a dispute, his wife left home with her children. It has been confirmed that a woman and her five children are among the deceased. The exact cause is not yet clear,” said Nagaraj.

“The police have launched a massive search to identify the bodies and are examining missing persons complaints registered in the surrounding police stations. The real truth behind this series of deaths will come out only after the post-mortem and police investigation. A case has been registered under the jurisdiction of Adarsh Nagar police station,” said Nagaraj.