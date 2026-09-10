Heavy vehicles banned on Mumbai-Goa highway during Ganeshotsav

The Maharashtra government has prohibited the movement of heavy vehicles weighing 16 tonnes or more on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway during key periods of Ganeshotsav to prevent traffic congestion and inconvenience to passengers, according to an order. Heavy vehicles weighing 16 tonnes or more will be barred on the Mumbai-Goa highway during Ganeshotsav to prevent traffic congestion in Konkan.

The first restriction will be in force from 12.01am on September 11 to 11pm on September 15, covering the period of pre-festival travel and the arrival of Ganesh idols.

According to the order dated September 7, the government took the decision after observing that the movement of heavy vehicles and vehicles transporting sand on NH-66, combined with the substantial rise in the number of vehicles travelling to and from Konkan during Ganeshotsav, could result in traffic congestion.

The order states that the restrictions are being imposed “in the public interest” to facilitate the movement of devotees and avoid inconvenience to passengers.

The ban will be again in force from 8am to 11pm on September 18 for the five-day Ganpati immersion and partial return journey, and for the same period again from 8am on September 19 to 11pm on September 20 for the seven-day Gauri-Ganpati immersions.

During Anant Chaturdashi and the return journey of devotees, heavy vehicles will be prohibited from 8am on September 25 to 8pm on September 26.

The government has clarified that the 16-tonne limit refers to the vehicle’s total gross weight, including the goods carried by it, rather than merely the unladen weight of the vehicle. The restriction, however, will not apply to vehicles transporting import and export cargo to and from Jawaharlal Nehru Port and Jaigad ports.

Vehicles carrying essential commodities, including milk, petrol, diesel, cooking gas cylinders, medicines, liquid medical oxygen, foodgrains, vegetables and other perishable goods, have also been exempted from the prohibition.

It will also not apply to vehicles involved in the widening and repair of the national highway outside the restricted periods.

The transport department said the measures were necessary as the number of vehicles travelling towards Konkan increases considerably during Ganeshotsav, while the movement of heavy vehicles and sand-laden vehicles on NH-66 could contribute to congestion and inconvenience for festival travellers.