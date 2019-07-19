IMA founder Mansoor Khan arrested on return from Dubai, questioning underway

Mohammed Mansoor Khan the absconding founder of I Monetary Advisory (IMA), the firm that is embroiled in a multi-crore scam, was arrested in New Delhi and is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in Bengaluru on Friday.

Khan returned to India early on Friday a month after he went missing.

A senior official of the special investigation team (SIT) probing the matter said Khan arrived in New Delhi at 1.55am from Dubai.

“A team of SIT (IMA) officers located Mohammed Mansoor Khan... in Dubai through its sources and persuaded him to come back to India and submit himself before law... SIT officers are in Delhi to secure and arrest the accused,” SIT had said in a release.

Khan had gone missing on June 7, sparking a panic among investors in his companies, which claimed to Islamic finance firms. The police received around 42,000 complaints from such investors.

Also read: In new video, IMA Jewels chief says will return in 24 hours

Khan had accused many senior politicians and bureaucrats for the failure of his companies. He had said last month that Congress MLA Roshan Baig had not returned Rs 400 crore to the company.

The SIT had questioned Baig earlier this week after detaining him as he was boarding a chartered flight that was to leave for Pune.

State minority affairs minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, too, has been asked to appear before the Enforcement Directorate to explain financial dealings with Mansoor Khan.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 08:39 IST