IMA requests doctors to get vaccinated to counter vaccine misinformation

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has requested its 3.5 lakh members from 1800 local branches to volunteer for Covid-19 vaccination, in order to demonstrate its safety and efficacy to the general public.

In a joint press release sent out by IMA’s national president and secretary general, the medical body expressed solidarity with Indian scientists who have worked on the Covid-19 vaccines, and pledged infrastructure available at its disposal to aid in the process of vaccine rollout.

“All infrastructure facilities of IMA branches across the country will be available voluntarily for this vaccination programme and all our members of the Indian Medical Association will voluntarily serve with technical and supportive manpower.” the press release stated.

While endorsing the safety and efficacy of both Covaxin and Covishield, the IMA has prioritised the task of countering vaccine myths and misinformation circulating on social media. It stated that vaccinating doctors will vouch for the safety and quality of the vaccines, and offer support as the country gears up for their emergency usage.

“We stand with scientists to endorse the safety and efficacy of both these vaccines, so public awareness and countering with myths percolating in social media shall be our priority” the IMA said.

It has also assured its members of the efficacy and safety of the two India made vaccines against both the current and mutated strain of coronavirus in the press release.

“Good protective levels of antibodies have been found to develop with our Indian vaccines against current strain and new mutated strains. These vaccines are practically easy to store and used in Indian conditions” it stated.

The IMA has also set up a vaccine vigilance centre at its New Delhi headquarters, which has been tasked with monitoring post vaccination reactions and with providing the members appropriate support.

The medical body also asked its members to exhibit caution, practice Covid-19 preventative measures, and maintain proper hand and respiratory hygiene even after they are vaccinated against the coronavirus.