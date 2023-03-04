Home / India News / IMA says antibiotics for seasonal cold, cough will not work due to…

IMA says antibiotics for seasonal cold, cough will not work due to…

BySnehashish Roy
Mar 04, 2023 10:40 AM IST

The Indian Medical Association releases a notice advising stakeholders against taking antibiotics without proper diagnosis.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has advised against the intake of antibiotics during seasonal cold and cough amid patients having symptoms ranging from nausea, vomiting, fever, body ache among others. Citing the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), it said fever that goes away at the end of three days with persisting cough for up to three weeks are mostly cases of H3N2 influenza virus.

FACT: Antibiotics do not work against viruses, only bacteria. They will not prevent or treat infection with the new coronavirus. There are currently no specific proven medicines for COVID-19 infection, but those infected can relieve and treat mild symptoms with over-the-counter fever-reducing medicines such as paracetamol and aspirin. (Yves Herman / REUTERS)
FACT: Antibiotics do not work against viruses, only bacteria. They will not prevent or treat infection with the new coronavirus. There are currently no specific proven medicines for COVID-19 infection, but those infected can relieve and treat mild symptoms with over-the-counter fever-reducing medicines such as paracetamol and aspirin. (Yves Herman / REUTERS)

The IMA further suggested symptomatic treatment – medical therapy or medication that affects the symptoms – for these colds and coughs and avoid taking antibiotics. The medical body further recommended diagnosing whether the infection is bacterial or not before prescribing antibiotics.

Also read: Spring influenza outbreak: Severe symptoms, longer infections this time

“But right now, people start taking antibiotics like Azithromycin and Amoxiclav etc, that too without caring for done and frequency and stop it once start feeling better. This need to be stopped as it leads to antibiotic resistance. Whenever there will be a real use of antibiotics, they will not work due to the resistance,” IMA said in a statement.

It further noted that several antibiotics are being prescribed by physicians despite not having relevant symptoms. It said around 70% of diarrhoea cases are viral in nature, however, physicians prescribe antibiotics for such conditions.

“The most misused antibiotics are amoxicillin, norfloxacin, ciprofloxacin, ofloxacin, levofloxacin. These are being used for diarrhoea and for UTI (urinary tract infection),” it added.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

Topics
indian medical association antibiotic science + 1 more
indian medical association antibiotic science
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out