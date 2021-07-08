IMD alerts: Low pressure over Bay of Bengal to bring rainfall in these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning are very likely over Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours. “This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors,” IMD said in a post on Twitter.

Moist easterly winds in the lower level of Bay of Bengal, have begun to establish over eastern India, and is likely to spread into Punjab and north Haryana from July 10 onwards, IMD further said. Besides, a low pressure is likely to form over Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts around July 11.

Under the influence of these conditions, heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms are expected in several states of India.

Here is a list of important IMD alerts for the next few days:

1. Heavy rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Goa and Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Mahe in Puducherry between July 8 to 12.

2. Owing to strengthening of southwest monsoon over Arabian Sea and the expected low pressure over Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall along the west and east coasts of the country is likely to continue in the next five days.

3. Northeast India will receive scattered to widespread rainfall from July 9 onwards. Furthermore, heavy rainfall is also very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Punjab on July 11 and 12, and over west Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand between July 8 to 12.

4. Between July 10 to 12, heavy rainfall activity is very likely over Haryana, east Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

5. Scattered to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over central Indian regions such as Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh in the next five days.

6. The revival of southwest monsoon from today, however, will lead to the reduction in the intensity and distribution of rainfall over the northeastern states, including Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland from July 9 onwards.