IMD weather alerts: Rainfall likely in these states between September 30 and October 3

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected rainfall, ranging from light rain to heavy thundershowers, from September 30 to October 3, in various parts of the country. The weather body has given its projection for states such as Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu etc.

(1.) Delhi: As per an IMD bulletin, the national capital will witness cloudy skies on September 30 and October 1, though no rainfall has been predicted for each of the two days. The city will, however, witness light rain in the first week of October, amid a delayed withdrawal of the monsoon.

(2.) Maharashtra: On Wednesday, the department forecast forecast extremely heavy rains in Mumbai, Marathwada and other parts of Konkan in the next 24 hours.

(3.) West Bengal: Though the Met department has said that there is no possibility of heavy rain in Kolkata on Thursday, it has already issued yellow alert for places such as Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly.

(4.) Tamil Nadu: The weather office has not projected showers in Chennai for September 30. However, isolated rainfall is expected to take place in some parts of the state.

(5.) Gujarat: As remnants of cyclone Gulab are likely to enter the Arabian Sea on September 30 and intensify into a cyclonic storm on October 1, heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy showers are expected to lash Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu.

(6.) Bihar: Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places from September 30 to October 3 in Bihar, including very heavy showers on October 1 and 2.

(With PTI inputs)