Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / IMD weather alerts: Rainfall likely in these states between September 30 and October 3
india news

IMD weather alerts: Rainfall likely in these states between September 30 and October 3

For Thursday and Friday, the weather department has projected cloudy skies in Delhi.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Representative Image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected rainfall, ranging from light rain to heavy thundershowers, from September 30 to October 3, in various parts of the country. The weather body has given its projection for states such as Delhi, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu etc.

(1.) Delhi: As per an IMD bulletin, the national capital will witness cloudy skies on September 30 and October 1, though no rainfall has been predicted for each of the two days. The city will, however, witness light rain in the first week of October, amid a delayed withdrawal of the monsoon.

(2.) Maharashtra: On Wednesday, the department forecast forecast extremely heavy rains in Mumbai, Marathwada and other parts of Konkan in the next 24 hours.

(3.) West Bengal: Though the Met department has said that there is no possibility of heavy rain in Kolkata on Thursday, it has already issued yellow alert for places such as Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly.

(4.) Tamil Nadu: The weather office has not projected showers in Chennai for September 30. However, isolated rainfall is expected to take place in some parts of the state.

RELATED STORIES

(5.) Gujarat: As remnants of cyclone Gulab are likely to enter the Arabian Sea on September 30 and intensify into a cyclonic storm on October 1, heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy showers are expected to lash Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu.

(6.) Bihar: Heavy rainfall likely at isolated places from September 30 to October 3 in Bihar, including very heavy showers on October 1 and 2.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
imd imd weather alert
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bhabanipur bypoll: EC rejects BJP claim of booth rigging, cites mock poll delay

Punjab Congress in turmoil, ripples felt in Delhi

Bhabanipur by-poll starts amid tight security; day of reckoning for Mamata

Delhi sky likely to be overcast with chances of thunder or lightning: IMD
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP