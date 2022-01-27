IMD alerts: Severe cold wave, rainfall and snowfall in these states till February 4

Cold day conditions are going to continue in most parts of central and northwest India as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the same in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, among others, for the next three days.

According to the latest bulletin by the Met department, there will be no significant change in the minimum temperatures over northwest India till January 30. However, the mercury will commence dipping by two to three degrees Celsius thereafter.

The IMD has also forecasted heavy rainfall in most parts of northeast India, including Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh till January 28. Under the influence of two different western disturbances, fresh snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and western Himalayan region between January 29 and February 4.

Here are the key IMD alerts for rainfall, cold wave and snowfall till February 4:

Fall in minimum temperatures by two to four degrees Celsius in very likely over east India during the next two days, with no significant change thereafter. Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Vidarbha (in Maharashtra) will experience cold wave conditions in isolated pockets till between January 28 and January 30. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next 24 hours, and in isolated pockets for four days (till February 1) subsequently. Besides cold wave, the central state has also been forecasted to experience cold day conditions during the next two days. East Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will also experience cold day conditions during next 24 hours. According to the IMD bulletin, dense fog conditions in isolated pockets during night and morning hours will continue to exist in western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, west Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours. The same weather alert has been issued for east Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura during the next two days (on January 28 and 29). Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to witness isolated light rainfall on January 28, while the same conditions have been forecasted over Andaman and Nicobar Islands till January 31. Scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall are very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on January 28, while isolated to scattered rainfall has been forecasted over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur and Mizoram on the same day. These states are also likely to experience isolated thunderstorms or lightning during the next 24 hours. The IMD bulletin has forecasted isolated light rainfall over south interior Karnataka and Rayalaseema (in Andhra Pradesh) on January 28 and 29, and over coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam during next three days. The same weather alert has been issued for Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, and for Kerala-Mahe (in Puducherrry) till February 1. Owing to a fresh western disturbance starting January 29, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh are very likely to witness isolated rainfall or snowfall between January 29 and 31. The IMD has further stated that under the influence of another western disturbance, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall or snowfall are likely over western Himalayan region, while light isolated rainfall over adjoining plains are expected between February 2 and 4.

