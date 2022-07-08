IMD alerts: These 16 states will get heavy rains till July 13; no relief for J&K

With monsoon spreading across all states and Union territories (UTs) of India, heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning has been forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) over the next five days. In its latest bulletin, the Met department predicted that Jammu and Kashmir - which witnessed a cloudburst near Amarnath cave earlier on Friday - is very likely to receive isolated very heavy rainfall on July 10 (Sunday).

The Valley has been lashed with heavy downpours lately, with overnight rainfall and subsequent landslides and mudslides causing brief disruption to the Amarnath Yatra on Friday morning. The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was also blocked as a result of the rain-related situation.

The cloudburst that happened earlier today took the lives of at least 13 people, with the number expected to rise since several people are feared missing.

The rainfall has caused waterlogging and flooding in several other states, including Telangana and Gujarat. Earlier today, a school bus carrying as many as 30 students partially submerged in a waterlogged street in Telangana. The students were later rescued by locals, and a video of the half-inundated vehicle surfaced on social media.

#WATCH | Telangana: A school bus, carrying 30 students, was partially submerged in a flooded street in Mahbubnagar today. The students were rescued by the locals. The bus was later brought out of the spot. pic.twitter.com/7OOUm8as0v — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab have been predicted to get some respite from the heat as the Met department said in its bulletin that widespread rainfall is expected to take place.

Here are the key IMD alerts for rain till July 13 in 16 states and UTs:

1. Two cyclonic circulations currently lie in India - one over southwest Rajasthan and neighbourhood, and another over northwest and adjoining Bay of Bengal.

2. Widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Mahe (also in Kerala), Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the next five days till July 13.

3. Isolated very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir on July 10, over Himachal Pradesh on July 10, 11, and 12, and over Uttarakhand on July 11 and 12.

4. Isolated or scattered rainfall with lightning and thunderstorm is very likely over Uttar Pradesh over next five days.

5. Scattered or fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan over the next five days with the maximum intensity on July 10.