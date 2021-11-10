IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall for some parts of Tamil Nadu and the adjoining Andhra Pradesh on November 10 and 11. As per the warning, the downpour is expected to inundate roads and may cause riverine flooding due to the depression forming over the Bay of Bengal.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu on November 8 and 9 and heavy to very heavy rain at few places with isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely on November 10 and 11," the weather body said in a bulletin on Monday.

"Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places are also likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh during the same period," it also warned.

According to IMD norms, rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy and between 115.6 and 204.4 is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

The IMD also warned fishermen to not venture into the seas ahead of the rains. There is also a possibility of localised landslides, minor damage to roads, vulnerable structures and to horticulture and standing crops in some areas, it also informed.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has declared local holidays on November 10 and 11 for nine districts in view of the IMD warning. These districts are Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai.

The rains that are continuing for the last few days in the southern state has also led to the death of five people and the destruction of as many as 538 huts and four houses.

With the onset of northeastern rains, Chennai received the heaviest rains in the past six years, recalling the 2015 floods. It resulted in flooding in the central and northern parts of the city.