Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh
india news

IMD forecasts extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

According to IMD norms, rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy and between 115.6 and 204.4 is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.
According to IMD norms, rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy and between 115.6 and 204.4 is very heavy.(HT Photo)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 07:25 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted extremely heavy rainfall for some parts of Tamil Nadu and the adjoining Andhra Pradesh on November 10 and 11. As per the warning, the downpour is expected to inundate roads and may cause riverine flooding due to the depression forming over the Bay of Bengal.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu on November 8 and 9 and heavy to very heavy rain at few places with isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely on November 10 and 11," the weather body said in a bulletin on Monday.

"Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls at isolated places are also likely over south coastal Andhra Pradesh during the same period," it also warned.

According to IMD norms, rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is heavy and between 115.6 and 204.4 is very heavy. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

The IMD also warned fishermen to not venture into the seas ahead of the rains. There is also a possibility of localised landslides, minor damage to roads, vulnerable structures and to horticulture and standing crops in some areas, it also informed.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has declared local holidays on November 10 and 11 for nine districts in view of the IMD warning. These districts are Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai.

The rains that are continuing for the last few days in the southern state has also led to the death of five people and the destruction of as many as 538 huts and four houses.

With the onset of northeastern rains, Chennai received the heaviest rains in the past six years, recalling the 2015 floods. It resulted in flooding in the central and northern parts of the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india meteorological department andhra pradesh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NHRC holds debate on if rights are ‘stumbling block’ in fighting terror

India to host NSA-level regional summit on Afghanistan today

Farmers plan fresh protest near Parliament to mark one year of agitation

‘Stop comedian’s show or we will’: VHP’s ultimatum to Chhattisgarh govt
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP