IMD forecasts 'heavy to very' rainfall in parts of India. Check list of states

As monsoon made its arrival in Mumbai on Wednesday, submerging the metropolis and grinding it to a halt, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast "heavy to very heavy" rainfall in several parts of eastern and central India.

"Southwest monsoon has advanced into entire central India, including Mumbai, the Konkan region, south Gujarat, parts of Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh on June 9," the IMD noted, also warning that the southwest monsoon would become more intense, leading to heavy rainfall in the east and central India in the coming six-seven days.

Here are some states which, according to IMD, will be impacted in the coming days:

Maharashtra: Heavy rains lashed Maharashtra on Wednesday, and the weather department has forecast "extremely heavy" rainfall till June 15. The state's Konkan region could be lashed by "isolated and extremely heavy" showers from June 12-15. The IMD has issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places there.

Kerala and Karnataka: The two southern states, like Maharashtra, are likely to witness "extremely heavy" rains, according to IMD. While Kerala will be impacted from June 11-15, the corresponding dates for Karnataka are June 12-15.

Odisha: More than 20cm of rainfall, "extremely heavy" in nature, is likely to lash Odisha on June 11 and 12.

Chhattisgarh and Telangana: As per the department, rainfall activity is projected in Chhattisgarh and Telangana from June 11-13, and June 12 and 13, respectively.

Additionally, the IMD has forecast "fairly widespread" thunderstorm activity, ahead of the monsoon onset, in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar in the next two-three days.