IMD forecasts likely formation of low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal around June 11

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast another low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal around June 11. The forecast from the IMD comes as the country witnessed two cyclones -- Tauktae and Yaas -- on the western and eastern coasts respectively during the second half of May 2021.

In a press release earlier on Monday (June 7), the weather body said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood on June 11. The south-westerly winds over the Arabian Sea is also likely to strengthen from June 10, it further said in its forecast.

“Under its influence, Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into remaining parts of Maharashtra (including Mumbai), Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by 11 June; Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat state during 11-13 June 2021,” the press release noted.

If the low-pressure area converts into a cyclone, this would be the third cyclone that the country would witness within a span of weeks. According to the naming conventions shared by the World Meteorological Organisation (specialised agency of the United Nations), it would be named Gulab, a name shared by Pakistan.

As part of its weather forecast, the IMD said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is very likely over most parts of eastern India and adjoining central India regions from June 10. Also, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha are very likely to witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 10 and 11. Similar forecast has been made for Jharkhand on June 11 and for east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh on June 11 and 12. The IMD also warned that isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely over Odisha on June 11 and 12.

“Due to the strengthening of westerly winds along the west coast; enhanced rainfall activity likely along the West coast including Maharashtra and Telangana from 11th June onwards,” the IMD said in a tweet on Tuesday.