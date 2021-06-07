Central team to visit areas hit by Cyclone Yaas in Bengal today

A seven-member Central team will visit cyclone Yaas-hit areas in West Bengal today and tomorrow. The team arrived in Kolkata on Sunday.

On Monday, the team split into two, with one group set for aerial survey of villages in the Sunderban delta, and the other to take the road.

Though Cyclone Yaas made landfall in Odisha on May 26, it severely affected the coastal districts and Sunderban delta in West Bengal. The storm surge triggered by the cyclone, which coincided with the perigean spring tide, flooded extensive areas.

“The Central team is to visit South 24 Parganas on Monday and East Midnapore on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the team would visit the adjoining areas of Kolkata.They will also hold a meeting with top officials of the state government at the state secretariat to assess the damage before submitting a report to the Union home ministry,” said a senior official of the state government.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has already handed over a preliminary report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the damage caused by the cyclone in the state. The damage is estimated at ₹20,000 crore.

PM Modi also took an aerial survey of the cyclone-hit areas of West Bengal and Odisha soon after the cyclone.

Later, he announced financial assistance worth ₹1,000 crore for immediate relief activities of which ₹500 crore was to be immediately given to Odisha and another ₹500 crore to West Bengal and Jharkhand, to be released on the basis of the damage, said the Prime Minister’s Office.

The PMO also said that inter-ministerial teams will assess damages in Bengal as well as Odisha.

Banerjee is also scheduled to hold a review meeting on the damages caused by the cyclone even as the state is bracing for another crisis. “While the cyclone has breached and severely damaged around 250 km of river embankments and the monsoon expected to hit anytime this week, another spring tide is expected around June 25 – 26. The water level could rise and saline water from the rivers could gush into the villages in the coastal areas and Sunderban delta once again,” said an official.