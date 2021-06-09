In pics: Mumbai wakes up to heavy rains as monsoon reaches Maharashtra early

The everyday life was thrown out of gear for Mumbai city with the early arrival of monsoon in Maharashtra as the city woke up to heavy rainfall. The change in weather disrupted the daily commute and life for people who had stepped out after weeks of Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The severe waterlogging after heavy rains upended the Mumbai local train services, as some had to be halted as a precautionary measure.

A taxi driver pushes his car as he tries to wade through a waterlogged street at Hindmata in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021.(PTI)

People wade through a waterlogged street at Hindmata in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021.(PTI)

Waterlogging on Santacruz Chembur link road near Tilak Nagar station in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 9. (Pratik Chorge/HT photo)

Waterlogging on railway track in Sion following heavy rain in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 9. (Satish Bate/HT photo)(HT_PRINT)

Vehicles make their way through the waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021.(PTI)

People walk in rain at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 8.(HT Photo)

A woman crosses street in Mumbai on Wednesday. The monsoon advanced for Maharashtra and larger Konkan coast, halting the daily life. (Satish Bate/ HT Photo)

Waterlogging seen on the railway tracks at Thane railway station on Wednesday. (Photo: Praful Gangurde/ HT)

Water logging seen on the railway tracks at Chunabhatti during heavy rain in Mumbai. (Satish Bate/ HT Photo)

Water logging seen at Vandana cinema in Thane after a heavy downpour in the city. (Praful Gangurde/ HT Photo)

Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (PTI)

The first rain of this year's monsoon season in Mumbai also forced authorities to shut four subways and forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles on roads.

Train services between Kurla and CSMT were suspended as the water was flowing over tracks between Kurla and Sion stations, officials said.

The heavy rainfall also caused traffic snarls in different parts of the city. Mumbai has been receiving rainfall since Tuesday night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded rainfall in Santacruz at 50.4 mm and in Colaba at 65.4 mm.

