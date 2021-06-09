In pics: Mumbai wakes up to heavy rains as monsoon reaches Maharashtra early

The everyday life was thrown out of gear for Mumbai city with the early arrival of monsoon in Maharashtra as the city woke up to heavy rainfall. The change in weather disrupted the daily commute and life for people who had stepped out after weeks of Covid-19 induced lockdown.
The severe waterlogging after heavy rains upended the Mumbai local train services, as some had to be halted as a precautionary measure.
The first rain of this year's monsoon season in Mumbai also forced authorities to shut four subways and forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles on roads.
Train services between Kurla and CSMT were suspended as the water was flowing over tracks between Kurla and Sion stations, officials said.
The heavy rainfall also caused traffic snarls in different parts of the city. Mumbai has been receiving rainfall since Tuesday night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded rainfall in Santacruz at 50.4 mm and in Colaba at 65.4 mm.