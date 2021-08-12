IMD forecasts intense rain in northeast, cyclonic circulation in Bay of Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intense rainfall spell over northeast and adjoining east India till August 14 and reduce after that. For the rest of the country, the monsoon activity will be weak, the weather department further said in its forecast on Thursday.

"Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Assam and Meghalaya during 12th and 13th and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on 12th August," the IMD said in its latest weather update.

The IMD said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to be formed over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around Independence Day. "A low pressure area is likely to be formed during next 48 hours, and fairly widespread rainfall activity is likely over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Odisha during 15th-17th," the weather department said in the forecast posted on its Twitter handle in the form of a thread.

It also said that there will be gradual increase in rainfall activity over northeast peninsular and adjoining east-central India from August 15.

Monsoon rains in India till August 11 were below average for the second straight week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier, raising concerns over production of summer-sown crops such as cotton, soybean, corn and rice.

India received 35 per cent less rain than the 50-year average in the week just ended, with the shortfall as high as 98 per cent in cotton and soybean growing regions in central and western India, the IMD data showed on Thursday.

While monsoon rains were 10 per cent above average in June, they turned seven per cent below average in July. Overall rains have been six per cent below average so far in the season that began on June 1.