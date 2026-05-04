IMD issues red alert for severe thunderstorms, hailstorms in Delhi, rainfall likely

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Delhi early on Monday, warning of severe thunderstorms and hailstorms. Some parts of the national capital were placed under an orange alert, as residents were advised to be prepared for potentially disruptive weather conditions.

The weather office warned of likely impacts, including the breaking of large tree branches, uprooting of weak or old trees, lightning strikes at vulnerable locations.(HT Photo/Representational Image)

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According to the nowcast on the official IMD website, a red alert was sounded for the entire Delhi except the south and southeast areas.

It predicted severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hailstorms, dust storms and moderate rainfall, along with gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 80 kmph, over the city.

While IMD issued a yellow alert, it was later changed to a red alert.

Also read: Rain lashes parts of Punjab, Haryana; local industrialist injured in Hoshiarpur | Hindustan Times

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{{^usCountry}} The IMD said a "red" alert has been issued for Outer North Delhi, Northwest Delhi, West Delhi, parts of North Delhi, Central Delhi, Northeast Delhi and Shahdara. South Delhi, Southeast Delhi and parts of North Delhi remain under an "orange" alert. Similar thunderstorm conditions are also likely at isolated places across various locations in Delhi-NCR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The IMD said a "red" alert has been issued for Outer North Delhi, Northwest Delhi, West Delhi, parts of North Delhi, Central Delhi, Northeast Delhi and Shahdara. South Delhi, Southeast Delhi and parts of North Delhi remain under an "orange" alert. Similar thunderstorm conditions are also likely at isolated places across various locations in Delhi-NCR. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The weather office warned of likely impacts, including the breaking of large tree branches, uprooting of weak or old trees, lightning strikes at vulnerable locations, such as tall trees and electric poles, and disruption of municipal services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather office warned of likely impacts, including the breaking of large tree branches, uprooting of weak or old trees, lightning strikes at vulnerable locations, such as tall trees and electric poles, and disruption of municipal services. {{/usCountry}}

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The Met department advised residents to move to safe buildings, avoid weak structures and stay away from windows during the storm.

For May 4, IMD predicted a generally cloudy sky and a spell of very light to light rain in some areas in the morning and evening. The weather department has predicted very light to light spells of rainfall from May 3 to May 5. Apart from this, there is also a possibility of another western disturbance on May 8.

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