IMD issues ‘yellow alert’ for Delhi over next 3 days; heatwave stretches across north India | Weather updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a “yellow alert” for a heatwave in Delhi from April 7 to 9, with the maximum temperature expected to reach between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius on April 7 and 8, and around 41 degrees Celsius thereafter. Heatwave in Delhi: Visitors take a walk on Kartavya Path as a mirage appears on a hot summer day, in New Delhi, Sunday, April 6, 2025.(PTI)

“Delhi is currently witnessing temperatures 3 degrees above normal, hovering around 38 to 40 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of heatwave-like conditions by April 7. A western disturbance is expected to affect the Western Himalayan region between April 8 and 10, possibly leading to thunderstorms, strong winds and rainfall,” IMD scientist Akhil Srivastava told ANI.

The regional meteorological centre in New Delhi reported that there has been no significant change in minimum temperatures over the last 24 hours, though maximum temperatures have decreased slightly. Currently, maximum temperatures range between 35 and 37°C, while minimums are between 17 and 22°C. The minimum temperatures remain close to normal, but the maximums are 1 to 3°C above normal in most parts of Delhi. The sky has been mostly clear, and west-northwesterly winds at speeds of up to 18 kmph were recorded in the past 24 hours.

IMD's heatwave prediction for Delhi over the next 3 days.(IMD)

Srivastava further said that Rajasthan is likely to experience a severe heatwave over the coming 4–5 days. “Heatwaves are being reported in Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch region, which are expected to continue for the next 5-7 days. Rajasthan will also face severe heatwave conditions over the next 4-5 days, for which an alert has been issued,” he said.

From April to June, more heatwave days are expected across several states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and northern parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh is expected to face an intense summer this year, with persistent spells of above-normal temperatures and severe heatwaves forecast between April and June.

According to weather officials, the Bundelkhand region – spanning seven districts under the Jhansi and Chitrakootdham divisions – is likely to be the worst affected, putting both human and animal health at serious risk.

“During these months, above-normal maximum temperatures are expected across Uttar Pradesh. The forecast indicates that daytime temperatures will consistently exceed the 40-degree Celsius mark,” Atul Kumar Singh, a MeT official in Lucknow, told PTI.

Officials also warned that nighttime temperatures are likely to stay unusually high, further compounding the heat stress.

Temperature forecast

Northwest India, Maharashtra, and South Peninsular India: A gradual increase of 2–4°C in maximum temperatures is expected over the next 4 days, followed by a drop of 2–3°C in the subsequent 3 days. Central India: Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2–3°C over the next 4 days, with no major changes expected in the following 3 days. East India: No significant change in maximum temperatures is expected for the next 2 days, followed by a fall of 2–3°C over the next 3 days, and stable temperatures for 2 more days after that. Gujarat: Maximum temperatures may rise by around 2°C over the next 2 days, remain steady for the following 2 days, and then fall by 2–4°C in the next 3 days.

Heatwave prediction for these states

According to IMD, heatwave conditions are expected in some areas of Gujarat between April 6 and 10, with severe heat waves likely in parts of Saurashtra and Kutch on April 6 and 7.

Rajasthan is likely to see heatwave conditions from April 6 to 10, with severe heatwave in isolated areas between April 7 and 9.

Heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh on April 6 and 7; in Haryana and Chandigarh from April 6 to 10; in Punjab between April 7 and 10; in Delhi on April 7 and 8; in West Uttar Pradesh from April 7 to 9; and in Madhya Pradesh between April 8 and 10.

Hot and humid weather is expected to prevail over Konkan & Goa from April 6 to 9.

Rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka

IMD scientist Srivastava told ANI that Tamil Nadu and Kerala are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next two days.

“Heavy isolated rainfall is expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and south interior Karnataka over the next two days. From April 7 or 8, eastern parts of India may experience thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds,” he said.

Earlier in the day, several parts of Chennai received rainfall. The IMD's regional centre in Chennai issued warnings for rain, light thunderstorms, and lightning in a few districts of Tamil Nadu.

IMD said a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from April 8. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph), is expected over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may receive isolated to scattered rainfall on April 9 and 10.

An isolated hailstorm is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on April 9.

A cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal and nearby areas extends up to mid-tropospheric levels. Due to this, a low-pressure area is expected to form over the south Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours. As a result, fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 6–7 days. Isolated thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds (30–40 kmph), and heavy rainfall are also expected on April 6.

Squally weather with wind speeds of 35–45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, is likely over the Andaman Sea and the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal from April 6 to 9