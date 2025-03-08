Brace for above normal temperatures in HP from March to May: IMD

Most parts of Himachal are likely to witness above normal maximum and minimum temperatures during the pre-monsoon season (March to May), the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted. The weather office has predicted dry weather in Himachal till Saturday. (Picture only for representational purpose)

According to IMD’s seasonal outlook, there is a high probability that the mean maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal over most parts from March to May . Also, there is a moderate probability that the mean minimum temperatures are also likely to be above normal over most parts of Himachal during this period.

The MeT department officials said that during the upcoming pre-monsoon season there is moderate probability that there will be about 55-65% more number of heat wave days over low hills or plain areas and mid hills except over high hills where there will be less than 20-30% number of heat wave days during March 2025 – May 2025.

Weather outlook for March

According to the MeT department, there is a moderate probability that most parts of Himachal will get below normal rainfall during March 2025. Also, IMD said that there is a high probability that the mean maximum temperatures will be above normal and moderate probability that mean minimum temperature will be above normal over most parts of Himachal in March.

Rain and snowfall predicted

The weather office has predicted dry weather in Himachal till Saturday. However, light rain or snowfall is likely at isolated places in the districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and over the higher reaches of Chamba, Kangra and Kullu districts on Sunday and at a few places in the state on Monday. Light to moderate rain and snowfall is expected at few places in Himachal from March 11 to 13.