IMD predict prolonged spell of light rainfall in Delhi NCR, central India next few days

Heavy rainfall lashed the national capital overnight and in the early hours of Sunday as the country witnessed a grand G20 Leaders’ Summit, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light showers even on Monday.

Bharat Mandapam convention centre, the venue for the G20 Summit, after a spell of rainfall in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

IMD officials on Sunday morning said Delhi Radar showed the persistence of clouds over entire NCT due to which the region saw light rainfall at a few places in the early hours of the day.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 23.5°C on Sunday, two notches below normal for this time of the year. According to IMD’s forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34°C on Sunday.

Safdarjung recorded 38.6mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period since 8:30am on Saturday, and Palam recorded 46 mm of rainfall in the same duration.

According to IMD’s seven-day weekly forecast, along with light rain, the maximum and minimum temperatures on Monday are expected to hover around 34°C and 24°C, respectively.

Meanwhile, the city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 44 at 2pm on Sunday, a slight improvement from 54 on Saturday.

Mahesh Palawat, director of private weather forecasting agency Skymet, said various factors including strong wind speed, rainfall, and reduced vehicular emissions played a role in the improvement of air quality.

“Strong wind speed aids the dispersion of pollutants. The city has seen some rain, and the wind is cool. Moreover, vehicular traffic is less due to G20 restrictions. Universities and offices are closed too. All these factors have contributed towards the improvement of air quality,” Palawat said.

The weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall over East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh till Monday. The IMD said the monsoon trough is currently lying south of its normal position and is passing through Jaisalmer, Kota, Sidhi, Jamshedpur, Digha and then east-southeastwards to Northeast Bay of Bengal. Heavy rainfall is also expected across northeast India in the next 3-4 days.

Further, a fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around September 12, which will bring more rainfall. As a result, rainfall activity is expected to increase over Odisha and Chhattisgarh from September 12.

The IMD has issued similar rainfall predictions for Kerala, Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the next few days.