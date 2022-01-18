IMD predicts rain, dense fog, hail storm in these states, UTs

A Western Disturbance lying over North India will cause rain in Delhi NCR from Friday night and continue till Sunday morning, according to a senior scientist at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Overcast conditions will prevail due to the Western Disturbance, increasing the minimum temperature to 13 degrees Celsius.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RK Jenamani of IMD told news agency ANI that the Western Disturbance, however, is weaker compared to the earlier one that caused intense rainfall in the national capital region, adding that there will be light to very light rainfall. Jenamani said there is also a possibility of hail storms in Punjab Haryana.

"Day temperature to remain low due to rain throughout North India, Rajasthan, Haryana," Jenamani informed.

IMD said that a "fresh active Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from 21st January onwards."

Cold day conditions likely to abate in Delhi today

The Met department has also predicted isolated light/moderate rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, interior Tamilnadu, Kerala for the next 2 days.

IMD weather forecast suggested dense to very dense fog in isolated parts in the night and morning hours over Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal during the next two days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Cold Day to Severe Cold Day Conditions in some/isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 2 days and abate thereafter,” IMD added.

On Tuesday morning, IMD reported dense fog with 50-metre visibility in Bareilly, Bahraich, Sultanpur, Varanasi and Allahabad. Agra, Lucknow and Gorakhpur reported visibility of 200-metre each. Isolated pockets of Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal witnessed dense fog, with 50-metre visibility in Gaya and 200-metre in Purnea.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON